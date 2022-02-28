Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

HSC stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $11.91. 1,141,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,322. Harsco has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.32 million, a PE ratio of -297.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 48,112.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after buying an additional 1,929,315 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harsco by 1,233.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after buying an additional 1,042,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $15,058,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.