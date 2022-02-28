Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 31591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The stock has a market cap of C$12.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

