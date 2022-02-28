HashNet BitEco Market Cap Hits $5,278.11 (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. One HashNet BitEco coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashNet BitEco has a total market cap of $5,278.11 and approximately $75.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00034898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00106438 BTC.

About HashNet BitEco

HashNet BitEco (CRYPTO:HNB) is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashNet BitEco’s official message board is medium.com/@hnb.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

