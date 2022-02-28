Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.53

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The firm has a market cap of $508.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.74%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.