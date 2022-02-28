Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.42

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.42 and last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWKN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $948.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hawkins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

