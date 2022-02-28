Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.37

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

