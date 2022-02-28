HC Wainwright Lowers Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target to $8.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 148.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.