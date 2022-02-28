HC Wainwright Trims Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price to $63.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of YMAB opened at $8.91 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $388.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,535 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

