HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.14 and last traded at $62.34. Approximately 105,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,498,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,137,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $6,474,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

