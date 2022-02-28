HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.14 and last traded at $62.34. Approximately 105,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,498,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73.
About HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
