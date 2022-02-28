Head to Head Analysis: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lemonade alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lemonade and Fairfax Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00 Fairfax Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

Lemonade currently has a consensus target price of $49.88, indicating a potential upside of 112.41%. Fairfax Financial has a consensus target price of $721.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.38%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and Fairfax Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $128.40 million 11.27 -$122.30 million ($3.93) -5.97 Fairfax Financial $26.47 billion 0.46 $3.40 billion $122.24 4.00

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairfax Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lemonade has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -187.93% -21.98% -16.14% Fairfax Financial 12.85% 18.07% 4.15%

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Lemonade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fairfax Financial (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.