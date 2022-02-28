Head-To-Head Comparison: IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) & Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get IQVIA alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IQVIA and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 1 16 0 2.94 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

IQVIA presently has a consensus target price of $281.07, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. Science 37 has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.75%. Given Science 37’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than IQVIA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IQVIA has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IQVIA and Science 37’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $13.87 billion 3.16 $966.00 million $4.96 46.40 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 6.96% 27.51% 6.76% Science 37 N/A -1,223.14% -25.59%

Summary

IQVIA beats Science 37 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. The Research and Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. The Contract Sales and Medical Solutions segment offers health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Science 37 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.