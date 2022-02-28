Head to Head Contrast: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) & Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Colgate-Palmolive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive $17.42 billion 3.71 $2.17 billion $2.56 30.05

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Digital Solutions and Colgate-Palmolive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Colgate-Palmolive 1 10 3 0 2.14

Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus target price of $86.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -812.60% Colgate-Palmolive 12.43% 308.71% 17.34%

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions (Get Rating)

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

