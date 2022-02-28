Head-To-Head Survey: Kinetik (KNTK) versus Its Competitors

Kinetik (NASDAQ: KNTK – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kinetik to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 124.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Kinetik and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Kinetik Competitors 13.31% 8.06% 3.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million $80.48 million 13.26 Kinetik Competitors $6.85 billion $602.39 million 35.68

Kinetik’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik’s peers have a beta of 2.07, suggesting that their average share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kinetik and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kinetik Competitors 466 2330 2911 132 2.46

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Kinetik’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Kinetik peers beat Kinetik on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

