Head to Head Survey: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LivaNova and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivaNova presently has a consensus target price of $100.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -12.78% 9.31% 4.79% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LivaNova and Tivic Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.04 billion 4.18 -$345.01 million ($2.66) -30.56 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 14.44 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova.

Summary

LivaNova beats Tivic Health Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

