Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of HTA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.79. 1,289,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.11. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

