Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Helen of Troy worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $206.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $194.48 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.