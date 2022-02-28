Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.41. 204,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

