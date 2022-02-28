Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 204,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

