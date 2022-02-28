Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 204,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,227. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 435.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.