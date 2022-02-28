Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.28

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 2327583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,520,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 730,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 562,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

