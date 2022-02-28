Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.40

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.40 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 76.43 ($1.04), with a volume of 355546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.60 ($1.06).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.68. The company has a market cap of £143.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

