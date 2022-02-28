Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HRTG opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

