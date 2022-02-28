Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HRTG opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.