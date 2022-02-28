Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. 2,285,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,165. The company has a market cap of $723.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 387.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

