Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $204.32 on Monday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $207.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,204 shares of company stock valued at $207,075,973. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Hershey by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Hershey by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

