HighPeak Energy (HPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 151.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.