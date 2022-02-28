Hillenbrand, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $47.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,993 shares of company stock worth $13,140,893. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

