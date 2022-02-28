Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.55. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HTH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.92. 493,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,277. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

