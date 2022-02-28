Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $762.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) to report sales of $762.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $734.80 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 59,644 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $21,214,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.