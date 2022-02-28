HM Payson & Co. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $58,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 637.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,185,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $7.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $566.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.79. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,583 shares of company stock valued at $10,946,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

