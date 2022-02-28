HM Payson & Co. Has $87.60 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,151 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of L3Harris Technologies worth $87,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX traded up $11.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.24 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

