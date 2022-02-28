HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

