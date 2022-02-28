HM Payson & Co. Purchases 132,348 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,348 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $102.85. 69,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.