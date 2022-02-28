HM Payson & Co. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $120.39. 99,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average is $127.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

