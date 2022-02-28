HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

