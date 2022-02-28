HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,923 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

TJX stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.75. 122,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

