HM Payson & Co. Sells 8,004 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $218,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after buying an additional 414,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.56. 1,777,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,442,789. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average of $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

