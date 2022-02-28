HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. 621,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,171,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

