HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HNI traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $40.69. 292,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,334. HNI has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,457. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HNI by 182.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HNI by 61.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,545 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HNI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

