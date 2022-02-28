HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.20 or 0.06768058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,666.17 or 0.99921765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

