Höegh LNG Partners LP to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Höegh LNG Partners in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.