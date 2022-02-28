Home Point Capital (HMPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ: HMPT) recently:

2/25/2022 – Home Point Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Home Point Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Home Point Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

2/22/2022 – Home Point Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Home Point Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

1/19/2022 – Home Point Capital was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/6/2022 – Home Point Capital was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of HMPT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.30. 391,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,693. The firm has a market cap of $460.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. Home Point Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

