Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIXX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570,099 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

