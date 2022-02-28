Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIXX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.
Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.
Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
