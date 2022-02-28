Honest Price Tops $0.0188 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Honest has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $215,878.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.06756938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,119.55 or 0.99981174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

