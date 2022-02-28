HOPR (HOPR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. HOPR has a market capitalization of $27.59 million and $1.07 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOPR has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.68 or 0.06752848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,410.26 or 0.99855302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002864 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.