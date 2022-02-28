Horizon Protocol (HZN) Tops One Day Volume of $86,604.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $86,604.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.34 or 0.06842951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,032.13 or 0.99697025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002968 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.