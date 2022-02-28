Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,062 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 3.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $214,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.05. 63,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

