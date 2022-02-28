Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.10

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 449000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)
