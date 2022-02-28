Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.07

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 8438035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

