Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.30

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 30675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

