HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) to post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.12. HP reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,115,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

